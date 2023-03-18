an unfortunate episode took place this Saturday in the Buenos Aires game of Merlo. A Buenos Aires City Police officer was killed after being hit by a cobblestone thrown from a bridge. The woman was traveling in a vehicle with her family.

The event occurred at the intersection of the Presidente Perón and 20 de Junio ​​highways, in the town of Mariano Acosta, in the jurisdiction of the aforementioned district in the west of Greater Buenos Aires. According to what was reported by police sources, the victim was identified as Florencia Pamela González (31), who was traveling with her children and her husband, also a member of the Buenos Aires force, aboard a Chevrolet Corsa after serving in the Division Neighborhood 31-31 Bis.

In those circumstances, the car they were traveling in was hit by a 40 by 15 centimeter cobblestone, which first hit the windshield and then hit the agent’s chest.

The object would have been thrown from a bridge under construction, located on the aforementioned highway.

Under this framework, the personnel driving the vehicle did not stop their march and transferred the woman by their own means to the Héroes de Malvinas hospital, where she died after being resuscitated.

Through a statement, the City Police regretted what happened and sent “condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Through a statement, the City Police regretted what happened and sent "condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

Meanwhile, Aníbal Falivene, Undersecretary of Community Security and Criminal Investigation, published on his social networks: “We have the cooperation of the Provincial Police to find the murderer, and we demand life imprisonment for all those involved.”

“Our solidarity with family and loved ones in this sad and outrageous moment,” wrote the Buenos Aires official.

The fact is being investigated by personnel from the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 1 of the Morón Judicial Department.

