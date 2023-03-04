Home Entertainment Yomiuri Land is a touring spot that I would like to secretly recommend![Shunya Iwakami Blog]
Yomiuri Land is a touring spot that I would like to secretly recommend![Shunya Iwakami Blog]

Yomiuri Land is a touring spot that I would like to secretly recommend![Shunya Iwakami Blog]

Hello! My name is Shunya Iwakami.

It’s getting cold again this year!

Since Christmas is near, I was touring the other day.Yomiuri LandI went to!

I’ve been to Yomiuri Land several times in the past, but this season’s highlight is the illumination! This time I was also touring, but the distance to Yomiuri Land is just right when I want to run lightly in the evening, and there is a parking lot for motorcycles, so I think it is quite recommended as a touring spot. .

I saw the illumination for a long time, but it was really beautiful!

I have the impression that Yomiuri Land has an incredible number of illuminations! I also rode a roller coaster! The beauty of the illumination seen from a high place combined with the thrill of a screaming attraction made it feel great!

It was a very good memory to taste the feeling of Christmas. I would like to go to Yomiuri Land by motorcycle at least once a year. I really like seeing illuminations, so I hope I can go to other places this year.

If you have any recommended illumination spots, please let us know! !

That’s all for now, then!

