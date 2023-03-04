Original title: Cheng Shuipeng scored 22 points, Rees 21+10, Zhejiang captured Qingdao’s 5-game winning streak and continued to lead

On the evening of March 3, Beijing time, the 2022-23 CBA regular season entered the 30th round. The Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team who was a guest defeated the Qingdao Guoxin Aquatic Men’s Basketball Team 89-77 after four quarters, winning 5 consecutive victories and continuing to lead the standings.

The specific scores of the four quarters are 21-17, 22-28, 19-24 and 15-20 (Qingdao team in front). For the Qingdao team, Reese scored a team-high 21 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks and sent 1 assist and 3 steals. Eugene Germain had 19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal. Wang Ruize contributed 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 steals. Steal 2 blocks. For the Zhejiang team, Cheng Shuipeng scored a team-high 22 points and grabbed 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Yu Jiahao scored 17 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block. Jamal Gailly contributed 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 Steals, Wu Qian scored 9 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals.

In the opening game, the Zhejiang team fell into a passive position on both offensive and defensive ends, while the Qingdao team took advantage of the home court to take the initiative. After the first quarter, the Qingdao team led 21-17. In the second quarter, with Wu Qian hitting a three-pointer and Yu Jiahao controlling the inside line, the Zhejiang team started to play a wave. The data shows that the Zhejiang team scored 30 points in the second quarter, leading the score by 8 points in a single quarter. At the end of the first half, the Zhejiang team led the Qingdao team 45-43.

In the third quarter, the two teams fell into a tug-of-war, and the Qingdao team once led by 7 points to stop the Zhejiang team. After the timeout, the Zhejiang team blossomed and played a wave of overtaking scores. Before the end of the quarter, Ou Junxuan was called for a physical foul. After three quarters, the Zhejiang team led the Qingdao team 69-61.

After the start of the last quarter, the Zhejiang team relied on Cheng Shuipeng’s good performance to lead by 9 points. While the Qingdao team was chasing points, Yang Jinmeng was called for a physical foul. In the last minute of the game, the Qingdao team, which was 9 points behind, was powerless. In the end, the Zhejiang team won the away game.

Qingdao men’s basketball team starting: 26-Dup Rees, 2-Wang Ruize, 36-Ji Zhuo, 7-Yang Jinmeng, 22-Wang Hong

Zhejiang men’s basketball team starting: 8-Lu Wenbo, 35-Moses Wright, 15-Wang Yibo, 24-Zhang Dayu, 5-Lin Xiaotian

