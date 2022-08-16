[The Epoch Times, August 16, 2022]A few days ago, it was reported that there was an incident in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, where “you can ‘buy’ the city’s E-class talent status (senior talent) with 300,000 yuan”.

On August 15, the Talent Office of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee and the Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security issued a notice saying that the media reported issues related to the “talent agency” intermediary, which were being verified and processed.

The problem refers to a video message on the 15th that swiped the housing circle in Hangzhou. The video shows that there is a type of “talent agency” intermediary in Hangzhou. Under the circumstance of knowing that the applicant does not meet the talent requirements, after charging more than 300,000 yuan of “agent fee”, it can help it obtain the qualification of Hangzhou E-type talent through operation. People who spend 300,000 yuan to “buy” the status of E-type talents in Hangzhou can enjoy preferential policies for talents such as direct settlement, rental subsidies, and inclination to buy houses. Some people questioned whether there is a gray industrial chain behind the identification of high-level talents in Hangzhou?

Local netizens also said that the matter does exist, but that the price has increased. “I heard it was 100,000 before.” “My classmates who run E-type talents are mainly here to speculate on real estate.” “The introduction of talents is a big black box.” Get out. No wonder.”

The netizen also said: “Everywhere has it, Xi’an also has it, and there are people in the circle of friends who do this.”

Some netizens analyzed: “The original sin is the price limit of new houses, so the price limit of new houses must be released to allow market-based pricing of new houses. If there is no upside down, it will not attract so many real estate speculators to speculate.”

The Epoch Times reporter found that in 2020, Hangzhou had issued preferential policies for “E-class talents”. The age of E-category talents in Hangzhou can be extended to 65 years old, and they can obtain the monetization subsidy for public rental housing, such as the rental subsidy increased to 1,500 yuan per month; spouses and minor children are allowed to move to the unit collective household; when starting a business, each district is different support policies, etc.

The “E-type talent” standard refers to “title” plus “achievement”. These include senior engineers with positive senior titles, namely professor-level senior engineers, associate senior titles (ie senior engineers) + the first three inventors of authorized patents (or undertaking district and municipal projects, scientific research projects, or formulating industry standards, etc.), and senior technicians Occupational qualifications (such as fitter, lathe, milling machine, etc.) + the first three authorized patent inventors (or undertaking district and municipal projects, scientific research projects, or formulating industry standards, etc.), the first drafter of industry standards, provincial and local standards, etc. Wait.

