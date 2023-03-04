Cloud Leopard Entertainment announced that based on one of the few masterpieces in the “Ys” series “Ys-Fergana’s Oath-“, the Nintendo Switch game “Memoirs of Ys-Fergana-” has been HD remastered and new elements have been added. The Oath – “Traditional Chinese version, scheduled to be released on May 25, 2023 (Thursday). The price is 1,150 yuan.

Game introduction: Deeply evolved action RPG

Since its launch on PlayStation Portable in 2010, “The Oath of Fergana” has won the highest praise in the action RPG “Ys” series. Now, after the HD remaster and additional new elements, the game experience will be even more upgraded!

Event cutscenes are fully voiced & the voice of the adventurer Yatel has finally been added

In addition to a total of more than 30 characters fully supporting voices during event cutscenes, the main character Arthur Christine (CV: Yuki Kaji) will also add voices! With the galaxy’s narration, add dramatic color to the story!

Added character illustrations!Freely switch between old and new version illustrations

This book has prepared redrawn “enhanced version” illustrations for all characters! At the same time, it also includes the “classic version” illustrations used in the PC version and PSP version, for players to change according to their preferences during the game.

HD remaster & high sound quality

With this work on Nintendo Switch, the image has also been remastered in HD! In addition to upgrading from the PlayStation Portable version to HD quality to make the graphics more pleasing to the eye, the sound quality of background music and various sound effects has also been improved.

Switch between three sets of background music at will

In this work, in addition to the “original” background music used in the PC version of “Ys-Fergana’s Oath-“, you can also choose Yuanzu’s “PC-8801 version” and “X68000 version”, and you can switch between three different sets. version of the background music.

Equipped with high-speed mode & novice assistance function

This work has newly added a “high-speed mode” that can change the speed of field movement to battle to 1.5 times/2.0 times! Players can switch this function at any time with a single button to play this game in a more comfortable way. In addition, it is also equipped with various auxiliary functions specially designed for action game beginners, such as the “fall prevention” function that will not hurt you if you fall from a high place.

Permanent Bonus “Reversible Cover”

The cover of the physical version of “Memoirs of Ys-Filgana’s Oath-” adopts a reversible design, and the visual map of the classic version is on the back. After players change the cover by themselves, they can reproduce the familiar packaging appearance of the PC version/PlayStation Portable version of “Ys – The Oath of Firgana-“.

Bonus for the first batch of purchases: Original music CD of “The Oath of Ys-Fergana”

The first batch of “Physical Edition” products will come with original music CDs of all “Ys-Fergana’s Oath-” related re-arranged songs published between 2010 and 2020 as purchase bonuses. A must-have collectible for fans of the series. For the first time, this CD will include the song “Yogan=スティクス= (Prologue Ver.)” used in the prologue of “Ys-Fergana’s Oath-” as an additional track.

※The permanent bonus and the first batch of purchase bonuses are bonuses for the physical version of Nintendo Switch “Ys-Fergana’s Oath-“.

Pre-order the download version and enjoy a 10% OFF special price!

The download version of “Memoirs of Ys-Fergana-” will be available from the day Nintendo eShop starts accepting pre-orders until May 24, 2023 (Wednesday) 23:59 (local time) the day before the release date. A limited-time sale that allows you to pre-order and purchase this work at a special price of 10%OFF.