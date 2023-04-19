A police officer will be compensated after being attacked at a clandestine party in Cinco Saltos

A police officer from the 7th Cinco Saltos Police Station fShe was attacked when she was trying to deactivate a clandestine party during the pandemic. Following the attack, could not work for seven months. During that time, the insurer paid him half of her salary. He made a legal claim and they will have to pay you the difference.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



As detailed, the incident occurred during a New Year’s celebration, on January 1, 2021, when the woman tried to suspend the party and received a brick in the vicinity of CET No. 5. She suffered clavicle injuries and was only able to return to work in August of that year.

The agent reported the accident at work, received treatment and benefits from Horizonte ART. The discharge was given only on August 8 and then he formulated the labor claim.

The victim raised before the Cipolletti Chamber of Labor that the ART paid her salary during those seven months but only considering the monthly base income, so their additionals were not paid. Under that argument, his salary was cut in half.

Through article 208 of the Labor Contract Law, the court received your claim and ordered an accounting expert to know the salary differences. Based on that evidence, the claim was upheld and the ART was sentenced to pay him the salary differences with the corresponding interest.

Article 208 of the Labor Contract Law determines that In no case can the remuneration of the injured worker be less than what he would have received if the impediment had not occurred.



