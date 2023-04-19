An urgent press circular from the Sudanese General Intelligence Service

Sudani Net:

General Intelligence Service

press release

The media office of the General Intelligence Service stated that the agency does not have a media platform on Twitter, and that what is published on the account of the hosting platform in the name of the Sudanese General Intelligence Service does not represent the institution.

We note that there are a number of rumors spread on social media that have nothing to do with the device.

We assure everyone that our official platform is the official website of the device:

https://gis.gov.sd

Media Director of the General Intelligence Service

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)