Minister Hermann Gröhe meets Bill Gates

Central topic: Global health policy

The talks between Minister Gröhe and Bill Gates focused, for example, on current challenges in global health policy, the German G7 Presidency and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI). Finally, the federal government, together with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is supporting the fight against child mortality and has increased Germany’s commitment to the Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI Alliance) in this context. With this commitment, the Federal Government is helping to protect children’s health through vaccination against preventable diseases, even in poor countries.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Since retiring from Microsoft’s operational business, Bill Gates has been primarily involved in social issues. To this end, he and his wife Melinda established the “Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation”. The foundation is committed to enabling everyone to live a healthy and productive life. For example, the foundation focuses on improving people’s health in developing countries and, through its support, gives them the opportunity to lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty. It is also making an important contribution to the global eradication of polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases.