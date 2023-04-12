Guardiola you take revenge with the interest on Tuchel after the defeat in the final of Champions from two years ago. The Manchester City exceeds 3-0 the Bavaria Monaco in the first leg of the quarterfinals and mortgage a place in the semifinals. A deserved success that of the English who have long commanded the dances, risking only at the start of the second half. The first defeat in this edition of the Champions League, after 8 victories in a row. it could cost dearly to the Bavarians who, fresh from the elimination from the German cup, risk leaving even the most coveted competition prematurely.

Rodri unlocks the achievement

After 20′ of study, City builds their first potential chance: Haaland, freed to the limit by Grealish, concludes but his left foot is central and doesn’t worry Sommer. It is the prelude to the goal that arrives a few minutes later (27′): he does everything Rodri who gets rid of Musiala’s marking and places a big left footed shot from 22 meters below the intersection. Guardiola’s team insisted and came close to doubling the lead in the 34th minute with Gundogan collecting a short rebound with Sommer’s punches, but volleying his left kick right into the Swiss goalkeeper.

Ederson denies the draw to Sané

The first thrill for Ederson comes only in the 45th minute and Sané provokes it with a great left footed shot from outside that touches the post. The German full-back took better aim at the start of the second half, but twice found Ederson ready to rebound. Bayern insisted but weren’t lucky: De Ligt’s close-range header from a corner kick was accidentally headed back by Aké who saved his own goal. And Aké himself tries to reawaken his rivals by calling Sommer to intervene in the corner with a foray into the box in the 57th minute. From the following corner, an opportunity arises for Ruben Dias who, after a chest check, kicks from the outside right forcing the Swiss to lift over the crossbar.

Bernardo Silva and Haaland drop sets

Tuchel tries the Mané card but it is the one who betrays him in the 70th minute Upamecanowho gets the ball stolen by Grealish, good at back-heeling immediately on the left Haaland who hits first to Bernardo Silva that stuffs your head. Bayern collapsed and, after being saved by Sommer on a diagonal from Alvarez, also collected the 3-0 (77′) from Haaland who scores a right-footed volley on Stones’ aerial bank. For the Norwegian it is the 45th goal in 39 seasonal games. City were not satisfied and twice came close to poker in the final: first again with Alvarez and then with Rodri who headed Sommer into overtime. For Bayern a small consolation. When he returns on April 19, he will still need a memorable feat.