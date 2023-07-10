A Rare Find: Tiffany & Co. Acquires the Exceptional Tiffany Muzo Emerald Weighing Over 10 Carats

Tiffany & Co. Acquires Rare Tiffany Muzo Emerald Weighing Over 10 Carats

Luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. has recently made an exciting announcement regarding the acquisition of a truly exceptional emerald. This unparalleled gemstone, weighing over 10 carats, was sourced from the renowned Muzo Emerald Colombia. The emerald is of exceptional quality and is considered rare in the industry.

The Muzo mining area, located 60 miles northwest of Bogotá, is renowned for its high-quality emeralds and is one of the world‘s most important sources for these gemstones. In recognition of the significance of this remarkable emerald, Tiffany & Co. has named it the “Tiffany Muzo Emerald,” showcasing the brand’s dedication to exploring extraordinary gemstones.

Victoria Wirth Reynolds, Chief Gemologist at Tiffany & Co., expressed her delight at the acquisition, stating, “As an authority on rare gemstones, we are thrilled to add the ‘Tiffany Muzo Emerald’ to our collection. This emerald, weighing over 10 carats, exemplifies Tiffany’s commitment to uncovering nature’s precious treasures, a tradition we have upheld for many years.”

The “Tiffany Muzo Emerald” is one of the finest emeralds from the Muzo mine, dating back to December 2019 when it was mined from the historic Puerto Arturo mine. The emerald has been expertly cut into an emerald shape, revealing its impeccable clarity and transparent green hue. It is remarkably free of cracks and inclusions, with only a minimal amount of common inclusions found in emeralds from the Muzo mine visible under the microscope. Its extraordinary color, a vibrant and transparent green, showcases the charm and beauty of Muzo emeralds. The combination of its eye-catching size, high-quality origin, and exceptional color and clarity make this gemstone truly deserving of its name, “Tiffany Muzo Emerald.”

The “Tiffany Muzo Emerald” will be unveiled alongside Tiffany & Co.’s highly anticipated autumn High Jewelry collection, Out of the Blue, in 2023. This extraordinary gemstone serves as a testament to Tiffany’s ongoing dedication to sourcing and presenting rare and exceptional gemstones to its discerning clientele.

