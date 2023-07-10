Brad Pitt Teams Up with Joseph Kosinski for New Formula 1 Racing Movie

Brad Pitt Teams up with Director Joseph Kosinski for New Formula 1 Racing Movie

Brad Pitt’s latest collaboration with director Joseph Kosinski has been announced, and it’s set to rev up the big screen. The Hollywood A-lister has recently joined forces with the filmmaker behind “Top Gun: Maverick” to shoot a new Formula 1 racing movie. While specific details about the film, including the title and plot, have yet to be revealed, Pitt shared some insights during an interview at the British Grand Prix.

Last weekend, the British Grand Prix came to a thrilling conclusion, and amidst the high-speed action, the movie crew made their presence felt. Sporting racing suits, Brad Pitt and co-star Damson Idris turned heads as they filmed scenes at the prestigious event.

According to Pitt, the movie will see him taking on the role of a former racing driver who dominated the sport in the 1990s. However, after a tragic car accident, he was forced into retirement. Years later, Pitt’s character is given the opportunity to come out of retirement to train a talented rookie, portrayed by Damson Idris. The film aims to showcase the world of Formula 1 racing and the intricacies of the sport.

Notably, Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has signed on as a producer for the film. With his firsthand experience in the racing world, Hamilton will provide invaluable advice to ensure accuracy in the script and filming process. In addition, the Mercedes team, with their expertise in car development, will be responsible for creating the modified vehicles featured in the movie.

As news of Brad Pitt’s involvement in the Formula 1 racing film continues to generate buzz, fans eagerly await further updates on the project. With the combination of Pitt’s star power, Kosinski’s directorial skills, and Hamilton’s expertise, this movie promises to deliver an electrifying cinematic experience for both racing enthusiasts and filmgoers alike.

