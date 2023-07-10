ASUS Launches the ROG Strix Scar 17 (2023): A High-Performance Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7045HX Processor

ASUS Launches ROG Strix Scar 17 (2023) Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7045HX Processor

In the competitive market of high-performance gaming laptops, ASUS has unveiled its latest addition, the ROG Strix Scar 17 (2023) gaming laptop. This new model is equipped with AMD’s Ryzen 7045HX series high-performance laptop processor, codenamed Dragon Range. Let’s take a closer look at its specifications and performance.

The design of the ROG Strix Scar 17 (2023) follows the angular armor style seen in previous models. Compared to the ROG Strix Scar 18 (2023) released in the same year, some elements like the RGB lighting effect on the translucent shell and rear of the laptop have been removed. However, it still retains RGB lighting on the lower edge of the keyboard, with the logo lighting effect changed to white light.

The laptop features an aluminum alloy upper cover that undergoes CNC milling and a sandblasting + black anodizing process. The beveled line is polished with a high-power laser, and the slight reflections from the Prodigal Eye Logo adds texture to the design.

The tested model, G733PY, is ASUS’s highest-specification model for 2023, equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU. However, the version available in Taiwan only comes with the GeForce RTX 4080 notebook GPU, priced at NT$ 89,900.

The Ryzen 9 7945HX is AMD’s current highest-end notebook CPU, built using TSMC’s 5nm FinFET process technology. It features 16 cores/32 threads and 16MB L2 + 64MB L3 cache, similar to the Ryzen 9 7950X. The base clock frequency is 2.5 GHz, with a maximum clock frequency of 5.4 GHz and a configurable power consumption of 55W ~ 75W. The ROG Strix Scar 17 (2023) G733PY version has a configuration of 65W.

The power of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU is impressive. The ROG Strix Scar 17 (2023) G733PY version comes with a basic TGP of 150W, expandable to 175W with Dynamic Boost, offering maximum power output.

One of the notable features of the ROG Strix Scar 17 (2023) is the MUX independent display direct connection switch and Dynamic Display Switch chip. Users can choose between the independent display direct connection mode or the NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology for dynamic display switching based on their needs.

To ensure efficient cooling for the powerful processor and GPU, the ROG Strix Scar 17 is equipped with a super-large vapor chamber that covers the CPU, GPU, VRAM, VRM power supply module, and other components. Liquid metal is used to enhance heat conduction, and it features two fans and four air outlets to dissipate heat quickly.

The laptop boasts a 17.3-inch 16:9 WQHD (2560×1440) 240 Hz panel with a latency as low as 3ms. It has excellent color rendering, covering 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The display also supports NVIDIA G-Sync variable refresh rate synchronization and Dolby Vision HDR.

The keyboard offers single-key independent RGB lighting effects and includes shortcut keys in the upper left corner for volume control, microphone, fan, and overclocking mode. The power switch is located independently in the upper right corner of the keyboard area, designed to reduce accidental touches.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop features I/O ports concentrated on the left and rear of the body. However, since it is an AMD platform, Thunderbolt 4 is not provided. It includes two groups of 5Gbps USB 3.2 Type-A ports and a 10Gbps USB 3.2 Type-C port. One of the USB Type-C ports supports Alternate Mode and can output DisplayPort video. Additionally, it has an HDMI 2.1 interface directly connected to the GPU, supporting NVIDIA G-Sync.

Various performance measurements have been conducted to analyze the efficiency of the ROG Strix Scar 17 (2023) G733PY. Compared to the Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with a Dynamic Boost maximum output power of 175W, the Ryzen 9 7945HX shows a slight lag in single-core performance but outperforms in multi-core performance, almost matching the performance of the desktop Ryzen 9 7950X processor.

The laptop’s gaming performance is impressive, achieving outstanding results in 17 AAA games tested. While it slightly trails the Core i9-13980HX, the difference is minimal, especially at Full HD and WQHD resolutions. Ryzen 9 7945HX performs slightly behind in first-person shooting games like “Rainbow Six Siege” but excels in other titles like “CS: GO.”

In conclusion, the ROG Strix Scar 17 (2023) remains a top-notch gaming laptop with powerful performance, catering to users who demand high-performance capabilities. Potential buyers looking for a new laptop should consider this model for its impressive performance and design.

