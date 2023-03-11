ASUS ROG Phone 7 series rumored to be launched early. (Picture / ASUS)

The mobile phone website “Mobile King” previously reported that ASUS’s new generation of ROG Phone 7 series gaming mobile phones this year may be launched in the first half of the year ahead of schedule, and there is no need to wait until the second half of the year. Asus recently found that the new phone has appeared on the benchmarking website.

A new ASUS machine called AI2205_D recently appeared in the Geekbench 6 running score, which is expected to be ROG Phone 7D. According to the running score information, the machine is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 16GB memory, get single-core 2015, multi-core 5740 running scores.

Suspected ASUS ROG Phone 7D appeared on the benchmark website. (Picture/Review IT Home)

Looking at last year’s ROG Phone 6 series, the whole series includes ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro, ROG Phone 6D, ROG Phone 6D Ultimate and other models, of which the 6D series is the MediaTek version, but the above-mentioned ROG Phone 7D is Qualcomm For the processor, I am not sure whether ASUS has changed the naming strategy this year or the running score information is wrong.

It is reported that the main reason why ASUS ROG Phone 7 series was launched earlier than last year is that it is equipped withQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 are rumored to be released in advance. It may be embarrassing for ASUS to launch a new machine too late.

