How to Update Your Availability in Case of Illness: Important Information on INPS Availability and Communication Methods

Sickness and Tax Inspections: INPS Updates Availability and Communication Methods

In the event of illness, employees in both the public and private sectors are required to obtain a certificate from their family doctor to justify their absence from work. The duration of the absence is determined by the doctor based on the prognosis of the disease. During this period, employees may undergo a tax examination by another doctor to confirm the existence of the illness and the employee’s presence at home.

To ensure a smooth process, it is crucial for workers to be aware of the changes in INPS availability and communication methods. The INPS portal provides a convenient way for employees to check the list of home and outpatient tax visits and communicate any changes in their address, where they are available to receive the visit. It is important to note that failure to communicate a change in address promptly may result in the worker being considered absent without justification and facing penalties.

The employee’s residence during the period of illness must be communicated accurately to the doctor, as it will be printed on the sickness certificate. If the address has changed, it is the responsibility of the sick worker to notify the doctor immediately. In case of forgetfulness or non-communication, employees can take advantage of the dedicated section on the INPS website, accessible through the restricted area. Here, they can update their availability address independently.

To facilitate this process, the INPS portal now offers new telematic functions under the “New Virtual Desk for citizens and businesses on medical check-ups” project. These functions allow workers to check the list of tax visits, even those they were absent for, and report changes in their availability address. This initiative, included in the PNRR, aims to enhance relations and communications between citizens and the public administration.

To access the list of tax visits and make address changes, workers must navigate to the “Citizen counter for medical check-ups” section on the INPS portal. Once inside, they can click on the “View visits” function. Authentication through SPID digital identity, at least Level 2, or the CNS or CIE identity cards is required to access the reserved area.

Within the reserved area, employees can view the list of tax visits, including the identification number, date, time of execution, and type of assessment performed. By clicking on each visit, they can access detailed information such as the communicated address for availability and the outcome of the visit. Various options are available for viewing, downloading, and printing the visit report to ensure accessibility and justifiability.

In case of a change in availability address compared to the one mentioned on the sickness certificate, workers can communicate the new address electronically on the INPS portal. By selecting the “Availability address for medical check-ups” option under the “Citizen helpdesk for medical check-ups” section, necessary corrections can be made. However, if the telematic service is unavailable, workers can contact the INPS Contact Center. It is important to keep the mobile phone number and/or email address registered in the Single Contact Archive Telematics up to date to use this service.

For more information and further clarifications, individuals are encouraged to visit the INPS portal. With the updated availability and communication methods provided by INPS, employees facing illness can ensure smooth tax inspections and avoid unnecessary penalties.