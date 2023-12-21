A role in ‘Wittekerke’, an outpouring and a nerve-wracking final game: this was ‘The smartest person in the world’

Tonight’s winner:

Jacotte Brokken played strongly and filled gaps where the rest left them, good for a victory by 469 seconds. This means she is assured of the semi-finals, a place in the last four.

The loser:

Robin Pront will not be in the last four. He lost to Charlotte Adigéry in a long and nerve-wracking final. “I can live with it,” says the director. “I thought: Maybe I’m the smartest person in town now, but Alex Agnew is also in there of course. It was a great experience.”

Wednesday’s newcomer:

In the penultimate episode, Alex Agnew returns, leader of the rankings.

From best quotes:

Erik Van Looy to the jury: “Is there someone here that you did not expect in this phase?” Jan Jaap van der Wal: “Yes, but you have been there for twenty years.”

About the outfits of the day. Jan Jaap van der Wal: “I think we look very nice. Until you realize you’re in the episode with Charlotte Adigéry. Then you will be outshined.” Erik Van Looy: “I also think Amélie’s dress is very beautiful.” Amélie Albrecht: “It’s pants, Erik.”

Erik Van Looy: “They have to spell your name correctly, right, Robin? You are sensitive to that.” Pront: “Oh, sensitive. I suspect people are spelling it wrong on purpose. The library once said ‘Robin Print’. And Gazet van Antwerpen has already called me ‘Robin Prot’ twice.” Jan Jaap van der Wal: “Yes, you have clearly already given it a place.”

Has Charlotte Adigéry ever been asked for a TV or film role? “Yes, as a child I had to play the adopted daughter in Wittekerke.” That’s it. “I’m not very good at acting.” To which Van Looy: “I think so.” Adigéry: “Maybe with the right director.” Van Looy: “You mean Robin Pront, perhaps?”

Robin Prompt

The most beautiful moment:

An outpouring from Robin Pront: he allowed Charlotte Adigéry to become the ‘smartest person in the world‘. “Honestly, I hope she wins. I mean that.” Van Looy: “Really?” Pront: “Yes, really.” Amélie Albrecht: “Alright, then we’re done.” Pront: “I will try to win myself, of course.” Those words ultimately turned out not to be prophetic.

The standings:

1. Guga Baúl (8 episodes)

2. Alex Agnew (8 episodes)

3. Charlotte Adigéry (7 episodes)

4. Robin Pront (7 episodes)

5. Jeroen Leenders (7 episodes)

INFO. ‘The smartest person in the world‘, from Monday to Thursday at 9.15 pm on Play4. In ‘Team Morning’ at Play Nostalgie you will hear a conversation with the dropout every day between 8 and 9 am.

