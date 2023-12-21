Advancing Holistic Education: Focus on Well-being and Comprehensive Assessment in Colombia

The Ministry of National Education and the Colombian Institute for the Evaluation of Education (ICFES) have collaborated to host a two-day Seminar focused on the development of the SER tests in an effort to promote comprehensive training for students in Colombia.

The Seminar titled “Intersectoral Dialogue around well-being and the evaluation of the SER” has brought together national and international experts to discuss the importance of measuring well-being as an essential component in education. The Vice Minister of Preschool, Basic and Secondary Education, Óscar Sánchez Jaramillo, emphasized the need for SER tests to comprehensively evaluate children and adolescents, considering not only cognitive knowledge but also aspects such as citizenship capabilities, reconciliation, anti-racism, socio-emotional education, artistic training and physical well-being.

The event, structured in conferences, panels and dialogue tables, has united experts from various fields such as education, medicine, nutrition, sports and psychology. The aim is to advance the construction of a roadmap for the evaluation of physical well-being in 2024, identifying key components of well-being and its interrelationship with the comprehensive development of students.

Rafael Benjumea, Director of Evaluation (e) at ICFES, highlighted the significant impact of physical well-being on student development and its potential to inform future decisions in education. He stressed the importance of a holistic approach to evaluate the well-being of students.

Julio César Guanche, a social and human sciences specialist from UNESCO Quito, presented on the social return on investment in sports. He emphasized how physical activity not only improves the mental and emotional health of students but also contributes significantly to subjective well-being, community development, and social capital. He also noted the need to adopt measurement methods that consider the social and environmental value of public investment, reinforcing the importance of including sport as a fundamental part of comprehensive training.

This seminar represents an important step towards building a more holistic and wellness-oriented educational system, recognizing the variety of elements that contribute to the complete development of students. It is a significant initiative in fostering a more comprehensive approach to education and evaluating the well-being of students in Colombia.

