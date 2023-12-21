Expansion of the line to 1B and reduction in the clock

MLB Announces Changes to Pace of Play Rules

Major League Baseball has made significant changes to its pace of play rules in an effort to clarify and streamline the game. The Joint Competition Committee voted to extend the runner’s line to first base, reduce the pitch clock by two seconds with runners on base, and eliminate one permitted visit to the mound. These changes are aimed at reducing the average game time by seven minutes in a nine-inning game.

Additionally, a proposed rule to limit players’ ability to block bases other than home plate was tabled for further discussion, while a new rule was experimented with during the Arizona Fall League.

The new runner’s line rule, which was previously required to be run in a three-foot space on the right side of the dirt, will now allow right-handed hitters a direct path to first base. The line will be marked to prevent runners from straying into foul territory on certain plays.

The Committee also approved a reduction in the pitch clock from 20 to 18 seconds with runners on base and from 15 to 18 seconds with no one on base. This reduction is not expected to have a significant effect on violations, as pitchers began their mechanics with an average of 7.3 seconds remaining on the 20-second clock in 2023.

Other changes include adjustments to pitching changes, visits to the mound, and the requirement for pitchers to face batters. The Field Time Coordinator will restart the shot clock after a dead ball, and pitchers warming up between innings must face at least one batter.

The Joint Competition Committee, made up of six owners, four players, and one umpire, was created as part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiated between MLB and the MLB Players Association in 2022. According to Mariners president and Competition Committee chairman John Stanton, “These modifications will improve on last year’s work, which was a resounding success with our fans and for the sport. I want to thank the Commissioner’s Office, the Players Association, and the Referees Union for their dedication to the greatest game ever invented.”

These changes are set to take effect in the upcoming season and are expected to have a positive impact on the game for players and fans alike.

