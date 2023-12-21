New director of ESAP Chocó

Edwin Andrés Clavijo Romero was appointed as the new Chocó Territorial Director (E) of the Higher School of Public Administration, ESAP.

With an undergraduate degree in industrial engineering and specialization in engineering project management, Edwin Andrés Clavijo Romero assumes the Management of the Territorial Chocó with important challenges in the consolidation of the School in this region of the country.

In his extensive professional career in the public sector, he has worked for the Colombian Institute for the Evaluation of Education – ICFES, Asocapitales, the District Planning Secretariat, the Administrative and Special Planning Region (RAPE), the Institute for Educational Research and the Pedagogical Development of the District, the Institute of Urban Development (IDU), the National Planning Department, Ecopetrol SA and consultant for the European Union on issues of rationalization of procedures. He currently serves as Technical Director of the Citizen Services Directorate and Transparency Officer of the ESAP.

