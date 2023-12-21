Home » New director of ESAP Chocó
News

New director of ESAP Chocó

by admin
New director of ESAP Chocó

Edwin Andrés Clavijo Romero was appointed as the new Chocó Territorial Director (E) of the Higher School of Public Administration, ESAP.

ADVERTISEMENT

With an undergraduate degree in industrial engineering and specialization in engineering project management, Edwin Andrés Clavijo Romero assumes the Management of the Territorial Chocó with important challenges in the consolidation of the School in this region of the country.

In his extensive professional career in the public sector, he has worked for the Colombian Institute for the Evaluation of Education – ICFES, Asocapitales, the District Planning Secretariat, the Administrative and Special Planning Region (RAPE), the Institute for Educational Research and the Pedagogical Development of the District, the Institute of Urban Development (IDU), the National Planning Department, Ecopetrol SA and consultant for the European Union on issues of rationalization of procedures. He currently serves as Technical Director of the Citizen Services Directorate and Transparency Officer of the ESAP.

See also  The National Portrait Gallery reopens in London - World

You may also like

150,000 primary and secondary school students in Fuxin...

Football break in Turkey

El Salvador International Airport, serves 15 thousand passengers...

It is “absurd” to include Ricardo Salgado in...

Icelandic volcano appears to calm down, but eruption...

Doctors and health insurance funds enter into a...

Elder Dayán and Carlos Bloom unite their careers

Jishishan Earthquake Rescue is Fast and Effective, China’s...

Unity Bank Provides Multimillion Construction Loan for Clinton...

Sebastián Yatra closes ‘Christmas by Starlite’ dedicating his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy