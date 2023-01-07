Using the Metaverse to get inside the homes of motorists and allow anyone to buy a car from the comfort of their living room. An alternative sales channel to the traditional ones that Stellantis has decided to experiment with through the Fiat brand. And with the landing of the full electric 500 in the USA in 2024, the Fiat Metaverse Store will become the main sales point for the small 100% battery-powered Turin brand in America. The Italian-French group wanted to give a taste of CES in Las Vegas, the most important event in the world dedicated to hi-tech, showing the public for the first time the first showroom in the world powered by the Metaverse: a revolution that can touch thanks to the partnership with Microsoft and Touchcast on the Microsoft stand.

The sensation? That of having a showroom at home with an immersive, simple and human-led offer. In the Metaverse Store, user-friendly and accessible to all, without the need for virtual reality headsets or expensive hardware, customers will already be able to discover, configure and purchase the Nuova 500 La Prima by Bocelli. Experience lived thanks also to the help of the Fiat Product Genius, a real person ready to answer any question. In short, you are not alone, but you have all the assistance you need. Further models and markets will be added to the showroom during 2023, so as to have the full range of the New 500. Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat, at the Los Angeles Autoshow 2022, announcing the launch of the 500e in North America in the first quarter of 2024 , said that the Metaverse Store will be one of the innovative pillars for the launch of the car in the US, bringing the Fiat brand and cars directly into American living rooms.

At CES there will also be room for the new rental formulas that will make their debut in 2023 thanks to Free2move: the 500 3+1 in the special Rose Gold livery is on display at the stand. Expression of a tandem between Fiat and Free2move to arrive at a unique value proposition that goes beyond rental, car sharing and season tickets. It starts from a few minutes, up to several days or even months: the offer will allow you to customize the rental contracts and associated services based on usage with a single invoice, directly from a dedicated App.