A string of life in the world of mortals

Aerial photography of Nanchang Street Night Market

Barbecue at Lakeside Commercial Street

Chaqiao Night Market

Leather City Night Market

The night market is hot and the army of surrogate drivers is ready to go

Singers at the Night Market on Lakeside Commercial Street

Nanchang Street Night Market full of fireworks

Spring Tide Phase II Qunxing Community Night Market

There are always people saying on the Internet that there is no nightlife in Wuxi? I’m afraid it’s either a narrow understanding of “nightlife” or ignorance of Wuxi.

Overlook the city and light up the lights of thousands of houses, turn around and go to the alleys to find the best taste of the world. The most “eating” fireworks in the world, taking advantage of the night, you can feel the charm of a city the most, and get a glimpse of the most real life of a group of people. The vitality exuded by Wuxi at night is unimaginable.

The Night Snack Street in Wuxi is an ordinary street or commercial area during the day, but turns into a late-night canteen at night. The neon lights are flashing, and people have their favorite night snack street, Hubin Commercial Street, Nanchang Street, Nanchan Temple, Spring Tide Phase II Qunxing Community Night Market, Leather City Night Market, Chaqiao Night Market… There are down-to-earth food stalls, and sometimes Various popular chain and specialty restaurants, barbecue, stir-fry, and snacks are all available. No one can resist the “temptation of the night”.

Young people hold milk tea in their left hand and barbecue in their right hand; middle-aged people sit in small groups chatting and drinking in the store; old people walk downstairs with their grandchildren. When the air is filled with hot aroma, and the singing of singers floats in to add to the fun, the atmosphere of fireworks here becomes more intense. “Night eaters” are flocking to them, and the army of surrogate drivers is ready to go, and these are just a small microcosm of Wuxi’s nightlife.

The world of mortals and a series of lives are the ordinary daily life of Xicheng at night, and it is also the charming appearance of the secular world.

(Xue Min/Text Zhang Yilun/Photo)