Rumor: Nintendo is working on multiple Mario games – Gamereactor

The Switch may be hugely popular, and its games are selling really well, but very few new Mario games are actually released. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is simply a remake of the Wii U game, while Super Mario Odyssey remains the format’s only new Mario adventure.

But that doesn’t mean Nintendo has forgotten about their plumbers, quite the opposite. If verified Nintendo insider Zippo is correct, there are actually several Mario games in development, some of which are actually finished.In his blog, he asks himself“Where’s the next Mario game?”And listed everything he knew.

As it turns out, we can expect two sports titles from Mario, one based on baseball and the other on the Olympics. Paper Mario 2: The Thousand Year Door is also in the works and is almost complete. Finally, there’s a new 2D Mario adventure in development.

While none of this has been confirmed in any way, and Nintendo is one of the few companies today that can actually keep its secrets, Zippo has still gotten a lot of things right in the past.