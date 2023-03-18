And 16-year-old teenager was stabbed to death today during a fight in a sports center in the Mendoza town of Lujan de Cuyo, and a man was apprehended as the alleged perpetrator of the homicide, police and judicial sources reported.

The incident occurred this morning around 5:00 p.m. in a sports center located inside the 13 de Agosto neighborhood, at the height of Provincial Route 15, of the aforementioned town, about 20 kilometers from the provincial capital, when the victim, identified as Brian Castillo (16), was attacked.

According to sources, the teenager was in that place and had a fight with another man who had a knife.

As a result of the fight Castillo fell to the ground injuredwhile His attacker left the sports center.

Relatives of the teenager assisted him and heor transferred to the guard of the Health Center number 39, located in the district of Ugarteche.

The young man was assisted by doctors and was diagnosed “Stab wound in the chest on the left side, entering the place without vital signs”, reported from the Health Center.

For his part, Police personnel carried out the pertinent skills on the scene. with the objective of gathering elements to determine the mechanics of the crime, in addition to the reason or reasons for the fight that ended with the death of Castillo.

During the search, Scientific Police personnel found blood stains on one of the streets where the incident occurredIn addition, in the framework of the investigation, a 37-year-old man who was driving a Renault Kangoo truck was arrested, accused of being the alleged perpetrator of the crime.

At the time of the search, the suspect was found to have blood stains on his clothingIn addition, a knife that also had blood stains was seized from him, for which reason it was made available to Justice.



