The new soundbar models offer seamless integration with LG TVs, ensuring a simple user experience and an even more powerful and authentic sound for increasingly immersive entertainment. When paired, LG soundbars and TVs offer innovative features such as function WOW Orchestra1which synchronizes the audio channels of the soundbar and TV speakers creating a deep, powerful and immersive soundstage.

In addition, LG 2023 soundbars support Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced systems for multi-surround audio excellence.

LG’s new premium audio solutions can also be easily managed from the LG TV Home Dashboard, to conveniently change settings and share audio modes with the TV2. Also, the function WOWCAST allows you to connect soundbars to LG TVs wirelessly, to keep the room tidy thanks to the absence of cables, without sacrificing audio quality.

In addition to an expanded feature set and greater ease of use, the new soundbars also boast a refined design that fits perfectly with any type of furniture, just like the minimal design of the new LG TVs. The new bracket supplied with the SC93 model allows the soundbar to be positioned directly under the TV, in order to make it an integral part of the design. The bracket, which attaches to the back of LG 2022 and 2023 C-series OLED TVs, can be used to mount the soundbars to the wall or TV stand at a height that provides the best audio experience. The bracket helps to keep the room tidy by being free from cables and avoids having to drill holes in the wall.

The 2023 soundbars ensure accurate audio reproduction and clear sound for a complete home-cinema experience thanks to the introduction of technology LG Triple Sound, which is based on the world‘s first Triple Up-Firing speaker. New this year, the Triple Level Spatial Sound Technology uses an HRTF-based 3D engine to analyze each channel’s audio and add a virtual mid-layer. The result is incredibly realistic spatial sound that puts listeners at the center of a truly immersive audio environment.

The new soundbars feature theLG TReplenish Sound Optimizationer, a feature that intelligently boosts the performance of new soundbars, and by Smart Up-mixerwhich converts two-channel audio into stunning multi-channel surround.

The presence of the calibration function is also confirmed for this year AI Roomwhich analyzes the space where the soundbar is placed to apply this information to the settings by improving the low-frequency range and splitting the front channels for better balance, clearer vocals and better dialogue.

In addition, the new models integrate the popular functionality LG AI Sound Pro which analyzes the audio signal and automatically applies the most suitable settings to ensure exceptional sound for any type of content, whether it’s movies, sporting events, games or music.

Finally, LG’s new soundbars are compatible with a wide range of services, devices and connection features. Users can enjoy superb quality audio playback even when listening to their favorite artists and songs on music streaming services, such as Tidal Connect, with highly fidelity sound.

The new LG soundbars are also an excellent solution for console game lovers thanks to VRR and ALLM support and the passage of 4K / 120Hz.

In particular, the SE6 soundbar has a compact shape that makes it ideal for smaller spaces, and a sleek and modern design that fits into any style of furniture. Despite being the smallest sized soundbar, the new model is equipped with four passive radiators that help deliver great sound with powerful bass. The SE6 soundbar also supports Dolby Atmos for cinematic audio.