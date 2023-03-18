13 blister plasters tested If the shoes are too tight or not broken in properly, they quickly chafe a sore spot on the foot. The result: a sore bladder. Special blister plasters then offer a remedy. He has 13 products Association for Consumer Information (VKI) examined from Austria. 9 of them score very well or well.

Compeed scores with four products The examiners focused on a practical test: at least ten test persons applied each patch and evaluated durability, skin feel and water resistance. In addition, the declaration of the medical devices was checked. Conclusion: Five proved to be particularly durable and took first place, including four products from the brand Compeed – die Blister Plaster Toes, Extreme, Medium and the Ballen­schutz­pflaster – as well as the Blister Plasters von Hansa­plast. All five patches are also available in Germany.

With gel pads against the pain Blister plasters usually contain a hydrocolloid gel that forms a cushion. It reduces the pressure on the sore spot, thus relieving the pain. The patch should always be larger than the affected area of ​​skin. It remains on the injured skin until it comes off by itself.





Never prick the bladder A closed blister should not be punctured. The risk of infection is too great. If the bladder is already open, it is important to disinfect it. Tipp: You can find wound disinfectants that our drug experts have rated as suitable in our Drugs in Test database.

Diabetics better consult a doctor If you have diabetes, you should see a doctor if you have blisters on your feet. Those affected often have a reduced sensitivity to pain. If the wound heals poorly or develops an ulcer, it could go unnoticed under the blister plaster.