13 blister plasters tested
If the shoes are too tight or not broken in properly, they quickly chafe a sore spot on the foot. The result: a sore bladder. Special blister plasters then offer a remedy. He has 13 products Association for Consumer Information (VKI) examined from Austria. 9 of them score very well or well.
Compeed scores with four products
The examiners focused on a practical test: at least ten test persons applied each patch and evaluated durability, skin feel and water resistance. In addition, the declaration of the medical devices was checked.
Conclusion: Five proved to be particularly durable and took first place, including four products from the brand Compeed – die Blister Plaster Toes, Extreme, Medium and the Ballenschutzpflaster – as well as the Blister Plasters von Hansaplast. All five patches are also available in Germany.
With gel pads against the pain
Blister plasters usually contain a hydrocolloid gel that forms a cushion. It reduces the pressure on the sore spot, thus relieving the pain. The patch should always be larger than the affected area of skin. It remains on the injured skin until it comes off by itself.
Never prick the bladder
A closed blister should not be punctured. The risk of infection is too great. If the bladder is already open, it is important to disinfect it.
Tipp: You can find wound disinfectants that our drug experts have rated as suitable in our Drugs in Test database.
Diabetics better consult a doctor
If you have diabetes, you should see a doctor if you have blisters on your feet. Those affected often have a reduced sensitivity to pain. If the wound heals poorly or develops an ulcer, it could go unnoticed under the blister plaster.
cherish and care for feet
Our feet carry us through life, but they are usually only given proper attention when there are problems. In addition to the right footwear to prevent blisters from forming in the first place, cutting your nails correctly is also important. This prevents painful inflammation.
Tipp: Our foot care special tells you how to deal with typical foot problems such as calluses, corns and sweaty feet.