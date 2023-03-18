Home Health Blister plasters in the test: a well-known brand clears away
Health

Blister plasters in the test: a well-known brand clears away

by admin
Blister plasters in the test: a well-known brand clears away

13 blister plasters tested

If the shoes are too tight or not broken in properly, they quickly chafe a sore spot on the foot. The result: a sore bladder. Special blister plasters then offer a remedy. He has 13 products Association for Consumer Information (VKI) examined from Austria. 9 of them score very well or well.

Compeed scores with four products

The examiners focused on a practical test: at least ten test persons applied each patch and evaluated durability, skin feel and water resistance. In addition, the declaration of the medical devices was checked.

Conclusion: Five proved to be particularly durable and took first place, including four products from the brand Compeed – die Blister Plaster Toes, Extreme, Medium and the Ballen­schutz­pflaster – as well as the Blister Plasters von Hansa­plast. All five patches are also available in Germany.

With gel pads against the pain

Blister plasters usually contain a hydrocolloid gel that forms a cushion. It reduces the pressure on the sore spot, thus relieving the pain. The patch should always be larger than the affected area of ​​skin. It remains on the injured skin until it comes off by itself.

Never prick the bladder

A closed blister should not be punctured. The risk of infection is too great. If the bladder is already open, it is important to disinfect it.

Tipp: You can find wound disinfectants that our drug experts have rated as suitable in our Drugs in Test database.

Diabetics better consult a doctor

If you have diabetes, you should see a doctor if you have blisters on your feet. Those affected often have a reduced sensitivity to pain. If the wound heals poorly or develops an ulcer, it could go unnoticed under the blister plaster.

See also  I was fired - the Republic

cherish and care for feet

Our feet carry us through life, but they are usually only given proper attention when there are problems. In addition to the right footwear to prevent blisters from forming in the first place, cutting your nails correctly is also important. This prevents painful inflammation.

Tipp: Our foot care special tells you how to deal with typical foot problems such as calluses, corns and sweaty feet.

You may also like

F1 GP Arabia LIVE the day of free...

3 delicious and healthy cooking suggestions for your...

recommended foods and foods to avoid

“I shouldn’t have reacted like this, united on...

Berlin under the sign of the DRF Luftrettung...

In Milan in the square the rainbow families,...

Protons from particle accelerators shoot at the cancer

Lose weight without giving up, just do this...

In Milan in the square the rainbow families,...

Spahn wants to quickly implement relief for company...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy