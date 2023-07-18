In dialogue with great Ayurveda personalities / expert meeting at the 25th International Ayurveda Symposium in Birstein

Birstein – The International Ayurveda Symposium in Birstein (Hessen) is an annual highlight that every Ayurveda doctor, therapist and consultant should have on their agenda. From September 15th to 17th, 2023, doctors and professors of international renown will come together at the “European Academy for Ayurveda” to share their wealth of experience, this year for the 25th time in a row. Information at: www.ayurveda-symposium.org

The anniversary conference is filled with over 40 specialist lectures, workshops and panel discussions and stands for Ayurveda competence throughout Europe. Only here do the participants exchange ideas directly with the great personalities of Ayurveda and experience practical knowledge that is not found in any textbook.

For the 25th anniversary, the International Ayurveda Symposium takes up one of the major health issues of our time: strategies for the treatment and prevention of cancer. Research Director Vaidya P. Rammanohar (Amrita Center for Advanced Research in Ayurveda, Coimbatore) reports on how Ayurveda in integrative oncology can fill global unmet needs in cancer treatment. Prof. Dr. Tanuja Nesari, Director General of the Indian umbrella organization “All India Institute of Ayurveda” in Delhi, addresses phytotherapeutic approaches: Her lecture shows how traditional Ayurvedic medicinal herbs are used in complementary cancer therapy.

Ayurvedic therapists will appreciate the numerous workshops to supplement their practical skills. The focus here is on physical therapies, for example Kalari therapies from southern India or the combination of Ayurveda with osteopathic and chiropractic techniques. In addition, Hans H. Rhyner MD, pioneer of Ayurveda medicine in Europe, will pass on his very personal diagnostic methods from 40 years of practice to the next generation.

The focus on “Panchamabhuta – healing dimensions of the five elements” examines the influence of ether, air, fire, water and earth on our health. In particular, the connection to the five senses is the focus here, for example with the contribution of Dr. Mihir Hajarnavis (Tilak Ayurveda College, Pune) on the Indian tradition of eating with your hands, or treating hearing loss with oil baths (Karana Purana) by Prof. Sanjeev Sharma, Director of the National Institute of Ayurveda at the University of Jaipur.

The program is framed by the special flair on the campus of the European Academy for Ayurveda. Indian robes set accents in the stylish rooms, the lecturers give confidential insights into their careers at the fireplace evening – and scents from the Ayurveda gourmet kitchen float above everything, which brings the “five elements” closer to the participants in a culinary way.

In 2023, the symposium will only take place live and on site.

The opening event on Friday is open to all interested parties free of charge and will also honor the 30th anniversary of the academy with a ceremony. The alumni meeting with Gurukul is also free. SN Gupta, Vice-Chancellor Maganbhai Adenwala Mahagujarat University (Nadiad), will give professional and personal inspiration to former and current students at the “European Academy of Ayurveda”.

Date: September 15-17, 2023

Weekend ticket: €320 (€275 for alumni, students and DÄGAM/VEAT members)

Program and registration: www.ayurveda-symposium.org

About the European Academy for Ayurveda

Since 1993, the academy has followed its vision of bringing people into contact with traditional medicine from India. The founders Mark and Kerstin Rosenberg have created a place in Birstein where participants can learn and experience Ayurveda in all its facets: A modern educational facility has been created around a historic forester’s lodge in Vogelsberg (Hesse), with locations in Austria and Switzerland as well as a digital eAcademy. Close cooperation with Indian universities and institutions connect the academy with the source of Ayurvedic knowledge and ensure the quality of the educational offerings, as well as certification according to ISO 9001. A lively Ayurveda spa center borders directly on the campus. In this way, teaching and applied therapy go hand in hand – unique in Europe.