it’s the RX 7900 GRE, but it won’t be for everyone

As the alleged launch date of the Radeon RX 7700 and 7800 approaches, rumors about a new video card in the series are popping up on the net Radeon RX 7000 higher-end, even if it will not be aimed at all markets.

As suggested by ITHome, in fact, the card in question was designed for the Chinese market onlyeven if the specifics could make it interesting and attractive even outside the borders of the Asian country.

We are talking about the Radeon RX 7900 GREto the century Golden Rabbit Edition, and would hide under the body the same Navi 31 chip as the higher models, therefore with RDNA3 architecture and chiplet structure; however, it should have between 80 and 84 CUs (and therefore between 5120 and 5376 SM), thus coming closer to the RX 7900 XT than the new generation flagship XTX.

The main difference, however, will be in the amount of available memory, equal to 16GB of GDDR6 type on 256-bit bus, thus making up the base of the pyramid of the 7900 subfamily.

The Golden Rabbit Edition could therefore be the much talked about 7900 “without XT” which has never seen the light. Its launch will serve AMD for celebrate the year of the rabbit in Chinabut it is not a first time for the red team, which already in 2020 launched a “Golden Mouse Edition” of the RX 590.

While we wait to find out more, here are the most recent benchmarks of the Radeon 7700 and 7800.