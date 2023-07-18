VoePass starts flights connecting Fortaleza and Natal to Fernando de Noronha

Photo: Alexandre Barros

Continuing its expansion strategy in Northeast Brazil, VoePass, which has been operating in the Fernando de Noronha Archipelago since January 2023, has expanded the number of destinations with a direct connection to the Island, with the inclusion of flights from Fortaleza and Natal.

The new flights connecting Natal with the Island will be daily, leaving Fernando de Noronha at 12:45 pm and returning from Natal at 1:30 pm (local time). The Fortaleza route to the island also gains a new frequency, departing from Fortaleza at 9:20 am and returning from Fernando de Noronha at 4:20 pm.

“The new schedules reinforce our strategy to meet the demand of the Northeast, aiming at regional development and generating greater convenience and connectivity, in addition to serving the entire range of business passengers, residents of the Island and tourists. We believe in the need and success of new flights”, comments Eduardo Busch, CEO of VoePass.

A professional in the aviation sector since 1992, Barros was the creator of vocational associations such as Cotan and ApoVoos, which operated until 1999. The transition from ApoVoos to Aviação Brasil took place in 2000, with the internet boom, and since then he has been responsible for editing articles on the Portal. Graduated in Marketing from Anhembi Morumbi, he worked at companies in the sector and technology, where he specialized in knowledge of data and artificial intelligence. He is responsible for the Portal’s transition to a Market Intelligence company.