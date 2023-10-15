The best free online video games: how to try them and where to download them

There is no trick and there is no deception. There are many free computer games available on the Internet for download, online and without limitations. In parallel to the real video game market, there is an online one that also offers free titles for all tastes: role-playing games, war games, pastime games and so on. Other games, however, are free at a basic level, with the possibility of paid extensions, contents and extra features, which are absolutely not mandatory: these are the so-called free-to-play.

What are the best free games

Many titles and categories to choose from: it’s possible download free online games of different types and choose what you want, from role-playing games to the inevitable sports and war games but also cards, music and much more. Below we have selected 7 of them.

Rocket League Sideswip

Dynamic and interactive sports game, where the objective is to shoot the ball into the goal through cars and vehicles. A timeless video game classic.

Clash Royale

Fun and constant, Clash Royal is a game of strategy also available online for the computer and set in a world of warriors, dragons and spells. This game also involves other players: the objective is to defeat them by knocking down towers and reducing defenses.

Rebel Inc.

Another engaging and strategic game from the creators of Plague Inc., in which the objective is to quell rebel uprisings, to maintain stability in the place (a region in the East).

Burraco Online

Another evergreen, a pleasant distraction that keeps company and the brain busy is Burraco Real Online. In addition to Solitaire, you can enjoy games with friends or strangers or participate in online tournaments.

Music Quiz Al

Music fans won’t easily resist this new video game online which entertains even the most casual listeners. In the context of games trivia, in Music Quiz Al you have to guess songs from various genres and eras. The AI ​​will propose and help the winning choices along with a sequence of cute emojis next to the song lyrics.

Armed Conflict

Real-time action in one game online multiplayer. In Armed Conflict, the gamer will be a warrior who will lead battles in which it is possible to show off their skills and strategies. The very realistic graphics enhance the experience, creating an impressive atmosphere. Again, hard to resist for war game fans!

Business Board Game

To conclude, one could not be missing from the list game tabletop: between 2 and 6 players, the mechanism is the same as Monopoly, that is, buying properties and building houses and hotels by rolling the dice. The players’ task is to lead the others to prison (where they get stuck) or bankrupt. A nice novelty could be the possibility of earning or losing money on cards called Community Chest or Chance.

Where to download free online games

Since these are games, you can also search for them directly online by typing the name of the game interested on the search engine. Searching in the Google bar for “best free online games” with a more generic title can work, but it could often present results that are far from those you think you can get: this is not the fastest and most effective method.

Given the high demand and the equally high demand, the first thing to do is look for the online games and download on the appropriate platforms dedicated to video game streaming.

The most famous, The online gaming platform used and provided is Steam. It also has paid options but you can often purchase free-to-play video games without spending anything. The only steps to do are download the application from the official website on your PC, sign up and choose the title you want. For Windows the steps are intuitive:

Connect to the site and click Install Steam (twice, for confirmation) Launch the SteamSetup file on Windows and then press Next Choose the destination folder and then press Install to start the installation Select Finish to conclude the process and begin to browse through many different titles.

If you want instead download Steam on your Mac, you will need to go to the installation file and drag the Steam icon into the Applications folder.

Before using Steam you will need to create a free account in the bottom right section. To register, you simply need to be over 13 years old and have an email address and then choose a username and password.

Once registration is complete, a homepage full of titles, rankings and categories will open before the user. To select those free you will need to move to the sidebar on the left and select Browse by Genre and then Free-to-play. THE games that appear will all be free, with paid options. All you have to do is select the one that reflects your tastes and start playing by pressing the Start Game button. Each title will have a complete description of features and information.