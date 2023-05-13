A thousand scholarships program is launched to promote labor inclusion through technology

The municipality of general rodrigueztogether with Commitment Foundationannounced the launch of a program of one thousand free scholarships for training in digital trades, which will be implemented through the platform “Digital paddock”a network of job-oriented learning centers.

The initiative, which was possible thanks to the donation of scholarships from Yellow Rose Polo Club, by Jorge “Corcho” Rodríguezis intended for people over 16 years of age and with no age limit, and is aimed at those who intend to specialize in Digital Marketing, Electronic Commerce and Digital Programming, among other directions.

Compete for the Perfil Scholarship to study journalism at the School of Communication of the Perfil Group

“This initiative has a significant social impact because it comes to settle the need for training in the digital world that allows us to narrow the digital gap that many of the sectors that need to reintegrate into the labor market have,” said the mayor. Mauro Garciawho pondered the importance of generating local roots so that Rodriguenses do not have to migrate.

At the same timeGarcía explained that “this also benefits sectors that have a productive venture but lack the leap into the digital world and through these scholarships they will be able to have that option to transform their business, or even open the door to those who dream of producing an application, a video game and have the opportunity to train for it”.

LN