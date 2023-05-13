Fearing that Imran would be arrested again, he knocked on the door of the court

Lahore (Ummat News) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has filed an application in the Lahore High Court against the cases filed on or after May 9, in which IG Punjab and Advocate General Punjab have been made parties.

Violent protests erupted across the country on May 9 against the arrest of Imran Khan, in which several civilian and military properties were damaged. After which the law enforcement agencies registered several cases against the protesters and PTI leadership.

Now they have been requested to provide the details of the cases filed on or after May 9 in this petition filed against the cases.

The petition requested that no arrest be made in the cases filed on or after May 9. The petition said that the Punjab government is targeting political revenge.

The position taken in the petition is that there is apprehension of arrest by the Punjab Government, having been named in several cases by the Punjab Government.