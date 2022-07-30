Original title: The true restoration of the post-00 workplace growth He Jiong and Wang Han’s “100 Rays” fit together to recall youth

Co-created by the three platforms of Hunan Satellite TV, Mango TV and Xiaomang e-commerce, the first post-00s growth documentary program “100 Rays” exclusively named by Blue Moon will be launched from July 31st at 8:10pm every Sunday. Meet the audience on the three platforms of Hunan Satellite TV, Mango TV and Xiaomang App. The program will focus on the e-commerce industry, truly record the career experience of fresh graduates, and the whole process of developing a new e-commerce track, fully showing the youthful appearance of the post-00s entering the workplace.

In 2022, the scale of college graduates will reach 10.76 million. Behind the numbers are fresh graduates who need to face the pressure of employment. They are the first batch of post-00s who step into society. Xiaomang E-commerce, a subsidiary of Hunan Radio and Television, has opened 100 jobs to fresh graduates, inviting them to come to Radio and Television to realize their personal value and create the future of Xiaomang. After the preliminary screening and written test in the early stage, 300 fresh graduates will compete for 100 offers through interviews, then enter professional positions to start practical work, and form their own teams to carry out intense e-commerce combat. The winning team will receive venture capital, to realize your entrepreneurial dream. Through video recording, “100 Lights” will truly show the growth process of post-00 workplace newcomers from “workplace rookie” to “business responsibility”, and use a unique perspective to reveal the current situation and future of the e-commerce industry.

In order to relieve the pressure of the fresh graduates entering the interview, the program team of "100 Rays of Light" invited He Jiong as the senior of the light to cheer for the new students. Job seekers throw out one after another "soul torture". In the face of the Hunan radio and television seniors and sharp examiners who grew up with the post-00s, how will the new people who are just entering the workplace show their personal characteristics and professional abilities? Let's go to the show to find out! Mango gold medal producer earnestly sent a message to the stars to help out and look forward to it In order to welcome the newcomers to Hunan Radio and Television, 47 gold-medal producers from Hunan Satellite TV and Mango TV also sent messages with their own characteristics. Some encouraged newcomers to create boldly: "Hunan Radio and Television is a magical land, and the brand-new Xiaomang is created by you." Love our original appearance. 100 rays of light, illuminating the ideal, long live youth." The program team also invited He Jiong, Wang Han, Zhang Kaili, Hua Chenyu, and Joey Yung to support the bright newcomers in unison, hoping that they will gain growth and realize their ideals in the new work of radio and television. In addition, the program team also invited Gao Xiongyong, former vice president of Xiaomi TV, chairman of Lkk Rococo Innovation Design Group, Jia Wei, Metaverse AI artist, and Wang Yuxiao, founder of Momo Dim Sum Bureau, to share their career experiences. Welcome to the newcomers of the light, and netizens exclaimed, "The lineup of newcomers is too full, and the entire Hunan Radio and Television is cheering for them." Record youth under the tide of the times and create the future on the hot land of radio and television "100 Rays" innovatively breaks the status quo of observation and workplace variety shows, and turns its attention to real fresh graduates, making every ordinary audience a witness of the growth of the post-00s, and enhancing the audience's sense of substitution and experience. Under the tide of the "hardest employment season", we use the lens to record the current situation of contemporary youth, provide workplace experience for graduates who are just entering the workplace, and let college students who are about to find employment see the true appearance of the workplace, which is very modern and forward-looking. It is reported that the post-00s who participated in the recording of the program have very different personalities. There are "anti-introverted youth" who oppose overtime and meetings; there are "ability people" who have already started their own companies and formed teams; Bright new people are in the hot land of Hunan Radio and Television. They all exude their own unique light, and they will use their "destructive power" and creativity to inject fresh vitality into the e-commerce industry. The broadcast of "100 Rays" has entered the countdown. Who can get the Xiaomang offer and successfully join the job? How will they emerge from the new track? At 8:10 pm on July 31st, stay tuned for the premiere of "100 Rays" on Hunan Satellite TV, Mango TV and Xiaomang App!