Original title: Three years ago, 1 for 12 was more fierce than Gobert! Now that 1-for-2 is still zero, the first round of US media deliberately pricks the eyebrows?

Rudy Gobert was sent to the Timberwolves by the Jazz in the offseason. The deal was 1 for 10. The Timberwolves sent: Beasley, Beverley, Kessler, Vanderbilt, Pol Maro, first in 2023 Round, 2025 first round, 2027 first round, 2029 protected first round, 2026 first round swap right to get Rudy Gobert, Gobert, as a top defensive center with 205 million in 5 years, this price is high ?

Because the Nets saw that Gobert could change 4 first-round picks + 1 first-round swap, the asking price for Durant was very high, and the Nets hoped to get Brown, Smart, and other Negotiations with Green Kai. With one rotation, multiple first-round picks, and multiple first-round pick swaps, Lvkai can only send up to 3 first-round picks + 2 first-round swaps. The Nets mean that they want all of them. But in fact, such a bargaining chip is nothing. You must know that KD is the top 20 top super giants in NBA history, and one of the top five active players!

Three years ago, there was a transaction that created the record of 1 for more than 1 in NBA history. He was 26-year-old Anthony Davis. At that time, the thick eyebrows were 1 for 12. Pelinka was also elected as the best general manager because of this transaction. manager.

1. Ball + Ingram + Hart

2. The No. 4 pick in 2019, the top eight picks in 2021 are protected, if they are moved to 2022, they will no longer be protected, the first-round swap right in 2023, the first-round pick in 2024, and the first-round swap right in 2025

3. Bonga, Wagner, Jones, 2022 second-round pick (sent to the Wizards for air change, clearing 4.88 million space)

[TheLakerssent12chipstogetthe26-year-oldAnthonyDavisAfterthreeyearsthethickeyebrowswonthechampionshipwiththeLakersandalsowonamaximumsalaryof190millionforfiveyearsSowhatpriceishenow?】

On the evening of July 29, Beijing time, the American media NBA Analysis Network suggested that the Lakers trade with the Raptors. The main chips of the trade are Anthony Davis and Anunoby. The trade made Lakers fans very sad.

The Lakers sent Anthony Davis to get OG-Anunoby + Fred VanVleet, yes, Anthony Davis, who was 1-for-12 three years ago, is now 1-for-2, and the Raptors don’t need it Send out any first-round pick, not even the first-round swap right!

Why is this happening in just three years? First of all, Anthony Davis is still healthy except for the 19-20 season, and he is often injured in the other two seasons. He has been a glass man in his career; secondly, he has no self-discipline at all. Training; in the end, he has lost his heart for the title.

Text/Yan Xiaobai’s Basketball DreamReturn to Sohu, see more





Editor: