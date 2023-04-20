Home » Malone: ​​If we are going to win a championship, Porter will be a big part of it – yqqlm
Source: Live Bar

Original title: Malone: ​​If we want to win the championship, Porter will be an important part of it

Live Broadcast, April 20 News Today’s NBA playoffs, the Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 122-113, and the series came to 2-0. After the game, coach Malone accepted media interviews.

When talking about the team’s championship, Malone said: “If we want to win the championship, then Porter will be an important part of it.”

When talking about the mentality of G3, Malone said: “Be a selfish bastard.”

In this campaign, Porter played 28 minutes and 40 seconds. He made 5 of 7 shots, 2 of 3 three-pointers, and 4 of 5 free throws. He scored 16 points, 6 rebounds and 1 steal without turnovers.Return to Sohu to see more

See also  Jones broke the rebound and ushered in a milestone contribution of 40+14+14 regret to miss the lore – yqqlm

