In Italy every year, approx 185,000 people are affected by stroke which represents the third cause of death – after cardiovascular diseases and neoplasms – and the first absolute cause of disability (the permanent disability of people who pass the acute phase determines in the following years an expense that can be estimated around 100.000 euro). That’s why the announcement of a new drug capable of promoting nervous system repair following stroke has been greeted with great enthusiasm by the world of science. This is the NVG-291-Rdeveloped by NervGen Pharma Corp. The study, published in the journal Cell Reports, was led by scientists from the University of Cincinnati and Case Western Reserve University, who tested the medicine in an animal model. The team, led by Agnes Luo, used animals with nervous system damage, which were given NVG-291-R. According to what emerges from the investigation, the therapy led to the repair of the nervous system and a significant functional recovery.

Videos on this topic

“We are very excited about this preliminary data,” Luo said, “we have observed improvements in motor function, sensory function, spatial learning and memory. There is currently no cure for stroke, so this work could prove to be really a substantial breakthrough in treating the condition. ” The experts specify that further studies will be needed to validate the results and verify the efficacy of the treatment also in human patients. In the animal model, the drug was effective even seven days after the start of the stroke. “The only approach currently approved by the Food and Drugs Administration for the treatment of stroke, “Luo pointed out,” cannot repair the damage and must be administered within 4.5 hours of the onset of the condition. The possibility of intervening one week later could change the paradigm for the treatment of stroke “.