Recanati, Italian stabbed a Moroccan: the intervention of a bartender was decisive
by admin
New episode of violence in the Marche. After the murder of the Nigerian peddler on Friday 29 at noon in Civitanova, a young man of Moroccan origin is hospitalized in serious condition after being stabbed in the night in Recanati by a 47-year-old local. The fact, reports the newspaper The Citizen of Recanati, took place around one at night, in the center, when a violent quarrel broke out between the young black man and the Recanatese. OP (these are the initials) at the height of the confrontation pulled out a knife hitting the 20-year-old North African several times.

It was some residents who gave the alarm and on the spot both the 118 and the carabinieri. The condition of the stabbed, who underwent a very delicate surgery in Torrrette, was very serious. The intervention of a bartender who was nearby and who intervened with courage disarming the stabber would have been decisive. The man is now in custody for attempted murder.

