The elder brother Matteo (18 years old) has been playing for some time in the ranks of Genoa Lorenzo, the youngest, wants to become like the others starting from Lomellina

COME

The Toniato, two brothers and a sister, all with a love for football. After Matteo’s arrival at Genoa nine years ago, Asia, 15 on August 22, was chosen by the other team from Genoa, Sampdoria.

The last brother, Lorenzo, eight years old, is a holder of Asd Lomellina Calcio in Mede.

The other day in Genoa, Asia signed the contract for the company brought to the highest levels, thirty years ago, by the twins of the goal Vialli and Mancini under the guidance of Vujadin Boskov. «My daughter – says her father Andrea – she started playing football from the age of seven in the teams of the lower Lomellina: Sartirana, Frascarolo and Torre Beretti, where we lived until some time ago. She remained in these formations together with the boys up to twelve years, when the law required her to play in completely female teams ».

viewed and selected

So three years ago Asia, who plays in the role of central defender (the former stopper), landed in women’s Alexandria, where she was selected with 1,500 other girls for a tournament sponsored by the national team. “Her formation – continues her father – played with three other players to arrive at the final choice of the players to be assigned to the Under 15 National Team: unfortunately Asia was not selected, but in those matches there were observers from various clubs, including the Sampdoria. So we came to sign a four-year contract with the Sampdoria ».

Asia, who over the years had already supported auditions for Juventus, Milan and Genoa, is enrolled in the Voghera hairdressing school. «For next year – confirms her father – she will continue to study in Voghera, from where she will take the train to go to train in Genoa: we have agreed that she will do two weekly training sessions until Christmas, then she will move on to three and four like the other players. During this time she will take the train to Genoa and get off in Alessandria, where I will go to pick her up by car to take her home to Mede. Then you will stop in a boarding school in Genoa, where you will decide which studies to continue ». The path for Asia, who supports Juventus, therefore seems to be marked: Under 17 and then in the Sampdoria Primavera.

the beginning at home

In the same city as the Lantern, but for the eternal rivals of the Griffin, his older brother Matteo, 18, plays. Like Asia, Matteo also started hitting the ball on the Medese fields at the age of seven, as well as showing off in various tournaments at the Torre Beretti sports center. Then the midfielder moved to Asd Fulvius Valenza, where he was “observed” by Genoa. In 2013 the young talent Lomellino had finished fourth grade when he was called by the rossoblù club in Ovada for an audition. Matteo immediately settled in the city of the Lantern by settling in a boarding school in Genoa in the wing of a hotel and studying in a professional institute in the city.

Three years ago he was called up in the National Under 16 for the quadrangular “Val de Marne”, with France, Russia and Belgium. Now he plays in Genoa’s Primavera. –

Umberto De Agostino