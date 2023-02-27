Home Entertainment A woman bought a brand-name bag for 20,000 yuan and carried it on her back for 15 minutes, and it broke!Netizen: 20 yuan is not bad for a few years–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future
Designer bags are a favorite of many women, but sometimes their performance can be astonishing.

According to Mammoth News, recently, Ms. Zhang from Fuzhou, Fujian, encountered a troublesome thing. When she traveled to Chengdu,I spent 20,100 yuan to buy a Chanel brand-name bag, but when I came back, the chain broke after just 15 minutes of memorizing it.

According to Ms. Zhang, but there are only powder and lipstick in the bag, not much.

Ms. Zhang then contacted the store, and the reply she got was:It is only accepted that people bring bags to the store for repairs, and do not accept separate mailings.

In this regard, Ms. Zhang felt devastated: the brand-name bag is so fragile, and in order to repair the bag, do I have to ask for leave and go to Chengcheng?

Hot comments from netizens:

– Luxury accessories never deceive the poor. Poverty allows me to avoid such troubles.

– The bag I bought for more than 20 yuan has been carried for several years. I want to change to a new bag, but it is not broken.

– I am also from Fujian, so I can help to repair the package in Chengdu, as long as the air ticket and hotel are reimbursed. I post the food myself. Fujianese help Fujianese.

A woman bought a brand-name bag for 20,000 yuan and carried it on her back for 15 minutes, and it broke!Netizen: If you buy it for 20 yuan, it will not be bad for a few years

In fact, it is not uncommon for famous brand bags to have problems. For example, Ms. Liang from Shanghai recently bought a bag for 19,500 yuan at the official flagship store of Gucci (GUCCI) on an online platform. It turned out that it was a fake, but the customer service refused to admit it.

