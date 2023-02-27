Home Business To ensure informed consent to install, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued 26 measures to regulate App applications
To ensure informed consent to install, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued 26 measures to regulate App applications

2023-02-27 21:10:49
Source: Xinhua Net

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 27 (Reporter Zhang Xinxin) The reporter learned from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on the 27th that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has recently issued a notice and introduced 26 measures to further improve mobile Internet applications by standardizing installation and uninstallation behaviors, optimizing service experience, and strengthening personal information protection. Service capabilities. Among them, 12 measures are proposed focusing on App installation and uninstallation, and 14 measures are proposed around App development operators and distribution platforms.

In recent years, my country’s mobile Internet has developed vigorously, and various application services have become increasingly abundant. According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, there are currently 2.58 million apps on the shelf, and innovative forms such as small programs and quick apps continue to emerge.

The relevant person in charge of the Information and Communication Administration of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology stated that these 26 measures promote the improvement of upstream and downstream service capabilities of the industry on the supply side, and focus on solving problems that affect user service perception on the demand side.

For example, three requirements are put forward for standardizing installation and uninstallation: to ensure informed consent for installation, and not to deceive and mislead users to download and install by means of “stealing”, “forced bundling” and “silent download”; Without the user’s consent or voluntary choice, the App shall not be downloaded automatically or forcibly; to achieve convenient uninstallation, in addition to the basic functional software, the App shall be easily uninstalled, etc.

In terms of optimizing service experience and strengthening personal information protection, the notice also clarifies a series of measures. It is worth mentioning that the notice is clear, and the app reasonably applies for permission. When the business function is started, it dynamically applies for the required permission. Especially when calling the terminal photo album, address book, location and other permissions, the user should be notified synchronously to apply for the permission. Purpose.

The notice puts forward corresponding normative measures for App development, operation, distribution, operation, etc., and jointly improves the overall service level of the industry through joint prevention and co-governance of each chain.

The relevant person in charge of the Information and Communication Administration of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology stated that it will promote the industry to implement relevant requirements, and optimize service supply, improve user experience, and maintain good information consumption by organizing relevant enterprises to carry out self-examination and self-correction, strengthening guidance and supervision, and strengthening technical means. environment.

