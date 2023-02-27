



IT House News on February 27th, due to problems with the Falcon 9 rocket, SpaceX and NASA postponed their manned launch mission Crew-6 for the first time earlier today.

The crew of Crew-6 had begun getting ready for launch, but as the countdown to launch approached, mission controllers informed them that they were having a bit of a problem, and then mission control notified the crew a little over two minutes before the Falcon 9 lifted off. They will have to cancel today’s launch, with the next launch attempt in about 24 hours.

NASA and SpaceX’s Crew-6 mission was scheduled to lift off at 01:45 EST today, with the rocket’s upper and lower stages successfully loaded with fuel and oxidizer, and Crew Dragon loaded its engines with propulsion a week earlier agent, but the mission control team encountered a rare problem about five minutes before the ignition today.

It is worth mentioning that the Falcon 9 booster (1078) used today is a brand new rocket, which was supposed to make its first flight today.

NASA explained in the live broadcast that the problem was with the ground equipment used to load the propellant on the rocket, which is likely because the Falcon 9 has not had any problems related to TEA-TEB so far, we expect SpaceX More details about the postponement of this mission will be announced




