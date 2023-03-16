A woman criminally investigated for mistreat a dog In the city of Santa Fe, he must pay $40,000 to a veterinarian to pay for the hospitalization and recovery of the animal.

This was ordered by Judge Gustavo Urdiales in the framework of a trial suspension hearing, also known as probation, held in the courts of the provincial capital.

The defendant, who is 46 years old and was identified with the initials PIA, in addition to financial compensation, will have to comply with rules of conduct for two years, among which is the prohibition of having domestic animals in their possession, whether in transit or definitively.

The investigation was carried out by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office based on an anonymous complaint that reached the Ecological Brigade of the provincial police last Sunday.

The brigade members noticed the poor state of health of the dog that the defendant had in a house on Arzeno Street at 7200 and later took the animal to receive veterinary care.

From the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPA) they explained that the dog “is of the pit bull breed and was mistreated for approximately ten years”, to later detail that “when it was reviewed it was found that it had severe malnutrition, instability, hyperthermia, dehydration and cachexia extreme”.

In addition, they added that “she had an untreated fracture and the consequent complete disability of one of her hind legs that could have been avoided with timely intervention. He also had bedsores with great infection, ectoparasites, and cutting injuries on part of the hip.”

Finally, they remarked that “because the dog’s life was at risk, he was admitted with serum to treat the acute pain he was suffering and provide him with the necessary care.”