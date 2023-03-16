Home Health German Bundestag – Federal government rejects AfD allegations
Health

by admin
Health/Response – 03/16/2023 (hib 205/2023)

Berlin: (hib/PK) The federal government rejects allegations by the AfD faction in connection with an exchange with social media representatives on measures against disinformation in the health sector. In a related question from the AfD parliamentary group, there was no temporal reference to previous legislative periods, the answer says (20/5906) of the Federal Government on a small request (20/5498) of the AfD faction.

In this respect, the answer referred to the current federal government, as is usual in parliamentary questions. However, the event mentioned by the AfD parliamentary group took place in the past legislative period.

The AfD parliamentary group had accused the federal government of having concealed the meeting with company representatives. At the time, various representatives of federal ministries as well as representatives of the platforms YouTube and Facebook took part in the meeting, as can be seen from the answer.

The conversation served as a general exchange of experiences and ideas. It was not about developing concrete measures and ideas from the companies. There was a consensus that combating disinformation required a broad, multifaceted and societal approach. The companies did not ask the federal government, nor did the federal government, ask the companies for confidentiality about the meeting.

