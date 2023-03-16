Crhistian Báez, candidate for deputy from Alto Paraná for the Guazú-Ñemongeta Front Alliance, Citizen Participation Party, List 40, option 4, assured that his political nucleation will be victorious in the upcoming elections on April 30 and affirmed that the change he needs the country, will be done hand in hand with the coalition, he said.

Báez indicated that he belongs to the party where Dr. Esperanza Martínez, current president of the National Concertation for a New Country, is active. The candidate for a seat in the Lower House pointed out that he is convinced that he has the talent, the preparation and the political militancy to respond to the citizens of Alto Paraná. “I assume the commitment to defend their rights and interests from my bench in the Chamber of Deputies,” he said.

electoral proposals

Among its multiple proposals and projects that it intends to implement from Congress, the following transversal axes appear:

Functioning of State institutions. Accompaniment and control in the management and administration of public institutions. Demand for transparency and efficiency in the execution of public budgets (in municipalities).

Greater destination of the resources for Health and Education, in the study and approval of the General Budget of Expenses of the Nation.

Health

In the area of ​​Health, it proposes a management in the extension of the Family Health Units (USF) throughout the department. Accompany the fulfillment of the law of Public Health, universal, free and of quality.

Tierra

Regarding rural property, he cites a project that repeals the Riera-Zavala Law. which criminalizes the just and legitimate struggle for land. It will also present the regularization of urban settlements. Agrarian reform bill. Recovery of ill-occupied lands. Realization of a National Cadastre. Allocate more than 8 million hectares to the true recipients.

employment promotion

Báez proposes the universalization of decent employment, with strict application of the Labor Law, in defense of the rights of border workers. Job security for entrepreneurs, civil servants (especially in the private sphere).