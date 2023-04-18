The ‘Kid’ Valderrama shouted for the Junior in the middle of the bank row

The video is already going viral on social networks, receiving various comments among those who are divided into compliments and complaints about their attitude inside a bank. Some even dared to mention the advertising campaign of the entity and they told ‘Kid’ Valderrama that he was in the wrong place.

Failed signings? The list of footballers who have not lasted long in the Junior

Despite the arrival of Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez to the technical bench Junior from Barranquilla, the situation of the team does not improve and its situation in the standings is quite compromised. To this is added what is being speculated on social networks about the possible departure of Juanfer Quinteroin the middle of 2023.

If this possibility materializes, the whole of the capital of the Atlantic would have to look for a new way of facing the next semester, where it will have to have a different attitude, due to the fact that the fans of the Junior They can’t take another disappointment, after being so close to achieving international glory.

Although the Char always make up a fairly solid team on paper, to face the commitments of the season, the ‘currambero’ team has not been able to demonstrate its good football with the great figures it has hired, as in this 2023 it did with Juan Fernando Quinterowhich came from River Plate of Argentina.

If he leaves, the Barranquilla team would add one more footballer to the list that he already has of figures who have left the team in a short time, despite having indisputable quality. Within the list there are Chileans, Peruvians, Argentineans and Colombians, who have not been able, in some cases, to adjust to the heat of Barranquilla.

The Chilean Matías Fernández left the Junior prematurely

Although the southern player was present in several meetings of the Barranquilla team, he was not the most decisive during his stay. He was only in two tournaments and played a total of 16 matches, three of them in the Libertadores Cup12 for BetPlay League and one in the Colombian Cup.

Jonathan Álvez did not last long in Junior

Although he had more appearances than the Chilean Fernández, the Uruguayan only lasted seven months in the team, where he played 22 games, including five for Libertadores and 16 for Liga BetPlay, in which he only scored twice.

The Peruvian Alberto ‘Mute’ Rodriguez

For the defensive sector of the Barranquilla team, the player from Lima arrived in 2018, in order to seek the Copa Sudamericana. He only played six times and lasted a semester in Junior.

Millionaires player, Fernando Uribe

Announced as one of his star hires, the player who was in Millonarios did not have his best season, where he was left behind by the presence of Miguel Borja and the injuries that played several tricks on him. He played 20 games and of all those mentioned, he was the one who scored the most goals with five, in just one year.