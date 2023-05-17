A young woman with cancer from Neuquén asks for help to continue her treatment in Costa Rica

Is about “Lu” Espinoza, a young woman from Neuquén who was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was traveling in Costa Rica. The young woman had managed to defeat him, but in April they told him that the disease had returned. Now He asks for help to be able to afford the treatment that costs 20,000USD.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

The solidarity campaign to help Lu Espinoza began to spread on Instagram through the user @lulaespinoza what counted the difficult situation in which he finds himself after learning that the disease that he had managed to defeat in 2022, returned once more. Lu in his personal account told that He is currently living in Costa Rica, a country he came to because of his “desire to want to see the world.”

But in that country that managed to conquer her, bad news was communicated to her after a year of residence. Her doctors told her in September 2021 that she had grade 3 breast cancer. and from that moment, their fight began.

Lula or Lu, as she calls herself, said that fortunately the type of cancer he had could have been part of a study carried out by the Metropolitan Hospital of Costa Rica along with US researchers. For this reason, in that year it was those in charge of the investigation who covered all the expenses of the treatment and also convinced her to remain in the country.

The fight to fight cancer was intense and long, where Lu had to face a process of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and an operation that was successful in April 2022.

From that moment, the young woman assures that she was recovering “strength and vitality.” But when everything seemed to be heading, a new piece of news arrived to tell him that his fight was still going on.

In April of this year, his doctors informed him that the cancer had returned. but this time “in some of my vertebrae, ribs and a part of the parietal bone in the skull.” The young woman pointed out that the invasion is so strong that one of his lumbar vertebrae was crushed, compromising the spinal canal, so now need urgent surgery.

However, this surgery is very expensive and the treatment can no longer be part of the research carried out by the Metropolitan Hospital, “From now on all economic expenses are on me”. The young woman pointed out that together with a group called “La Red que Sana”, they proposed to carry out a campaign resorting to the solidarity of the community.

In this regard, he reported that needs to raise 20,000 USD to be able to cover the cost of radiotherapy and future treatments to follow: “every contribution counts, is appreciated and means a lot to me and my family.” He in turn thanked those who helped and communicated to show solidarity with his cause.

He added that those who want to collaborate can do so by entering the website: https://sites.google.com/view/la-red-que-sana. Where, in addition to finding information about the young woman and her treatment, you can find information on how to help her.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



