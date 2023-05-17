Newsfilter: KDH has no obligation to save Heger

Filip Obradovič selected and commented on the news

1. In defense of KDH

The chairman of the KDH, Milan Majerský, in the Denník N debate, rejected the connection with Eduard Heger and his Democrats. It didn’t help either if the former prime minister was lying, who emotionally asked him what good it would be if the KDH or the Democrats won’t get into the parliament, but Robert Fico’s government will.

Majerský repeated that the KDH no longer plans to negotiate electoral cooperation with another party, the offer for Heger for the second place on their candidate list has expired, he does not believe the survey by the Focus agency, according to which such a combination could bring a double-digit electoral result, the liberals in the Democrats are preventing him , a connection with them could bring unstable “all-goodness” and scare away conservative voters to the Republic.

The chairman of the KDH did not get much understanding, but it is not that difficult.

Who helps Fic.