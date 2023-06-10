TWICE U.S. album sales exceed 1 million K-POP girl group No. 1- China Entertainment Network

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On June 10, according to Korean media reports, the Korean wave girl group TWICE’s U.S. album sales exceeded 1 million, ranking first among K-POP girl groups.

It is reported that in 2020, in order to actively enter the overseas market, TWICE signed a strategic cooperation agreement with REPUBLIC Record, a label under Universal Music. Recently, the group performed their fifth world tour “TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR “READY TO BE”” and successfully demonstrated the presence of K-POP’s representative Grand girl group, creating a huge synergy.

TWICE, which is active on stages around the world, has sold more than 1 million physical and digital albums in the United States, setting a record for “the first K-POP girl group”, proving once again its strong influence and fan power.

In addition, TWICE is currently preparing a new group album, and member Park Jihyo is also confirmed to make a solo debut in August.