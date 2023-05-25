About the end, San Lorenzo lost to Fortaleza in Brazil for Copa Sudamericana

Saint Lawrence lost this Wednesday 3-2 against Fortaleza, from Brazil, in a match played at the Castelão stadium, valid for the fourth day of Group H of the Copa Sudamericana. The goals for the Brazilian team were scored by Gonzalo Luján (against his own fence) and the Argentine Silvio Romero, while midfielder Gonzalo Maroni temporarily tied for the Cyclone, all in the first stage.

While in the second half San Lorenzo equalized again with Maroni at 11 minutes and at the seventh discount Yago Pikachu gave victory to those led by the Argentine Juan Pablo Vojvoda through a penalty, by the hand of the Colombian Carlos “La Roca” Sanchez.

The victory left the Brazilians with 12 points at the top of the table, while the team led by Ruben Insúa remains in second position with four units, the same as Palestino, from Chile. its next rival, while Estudiantes, from Mérida closes without units.

The Barça team started the game well, with tactical order and with the intention of playing their rival on an equal footing. With the passing of the minutes, the local appealed to the long balls and asserted the constant rises of the right side Dudú Santos to bother the defense of San Lorenzo.

A corner from the right sector ended in a goal against Gonzalo Luján’s own fence after 16 minutes, to put Fortaleza ahead. Despite the goal against, the team led by coach Ruben Insúa did not withdraw, they went looking for an equalizer and achieved it with a goal from Gonzalo Maroni, replacing the injured Nahuel Barrios at 20 minutes, after a cross from Elías , scoring his first goal with the San Lorenzo shirt.

However, six minutes later, the local team once again took the lead with a goal from the Argentine Silvio Romero. The rest of the first stage went back and forth, with two teams looking for the rival goal with chances in favor for each one, although without being effective.

In the second stage, the Cyclone came out convinced to look for an equalizer, they played Fortaleza equally and after 11 minutes they tied with another goal from Gonzalo Maroni, this time with a header.

Boedo’s men were solid throughout the second stage, they felt comfortable with the tie, they defended and attacked with a lot of people, but towards the end of the game a hand from Carlos Sánchez in the area ended in a penalty and a subsequent goal from Yago Pikachu for Fortaleza to keep the win.

On the next day, San Lorenzo will receive Palestino, from Chile, while Fortaleza will visit Estudiantes, from Mérida.

=Synthesis=

Fortaleza: John Ricardo; Tinga, Emmanuel Britez, Titi and Dudu Saints; Caius Alexander, Jose Welison, Caleb, Thomas Pochettino, Moses; Silvio Rosemary. DT: John Paul Vojvoda.

Saint Lawrence: Augusto Batalla Rafael Pérez, Gonzalo Luján and Gastón Campi; Jalil Elías, Francisco Peruzzi, Carlos Sánchez and Malcom Braida; Adam Bareiro, Nicolás Blandi and Gonzalo Maroni DT: Rubén Darío Insúa.

Goals in the first half: 16min. Lujan -e/c- (F); 20min. Maroni (SL) y 25min. Romero (F).

Goals in the second half: 11min. Maroni (SL) and 45+7min. Pikachu -of penalty- (F).

Changes in the second stage: At the start Iván Leguizamon for Blandi (SL), Andrés Vombergar for Perruzzi (SL). 17min. Thiago Galhardo for Pochettino (F); 25min. Elián Irala for Maroni (SL); 28min. Juan Lucero for Romero (F); 29min. Hercules by Alexandre (F); 35min. Yago Pikachu by Santos (F); 36min. Marcelo for Calebe (F) and Ezequiel Herrera for Luján (SL).

Admonished: Wellison (F). Luján, Braida and Sánchez (SL).

Referee: Gustavo Tejera (Uruguay).

Estadio: Castle (Fortress).