Acclaimed Actress Ana María Arias Passes Away at Age 71: A Look Back at Her Illustrious Career

Actress Ana María Arias Passes Away at 71

Ana María Arias, a renowned actress known for her work in both television and cinema, has passed away at the age of 71. With a career that began in the 1980s and experienced a resurgence in recent years, Arias had become a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

The news of her passing has sent shockwaves throughout the industry, with many colleagues and friends expressing their grief. Actor and film director Frank Perozo took to social media to pay tribute to Arias, writing, “Rest in peace my dear friend. It hurts a lot to find out about your departure. In heaven, they have a party today with your joy. We will miss you Ana, we will miss you very much.”

Representative Zumaya Cordero from Caribbean Cinemas also expressed her condolences, remembering Arias for her vibrant energy, joy, and professionalism that she brought to each film.

While details surrounding the cause of her death have not been released, it was reported that Arias was admitted to a medical center last Saturday for health problems.

Arias gained recognition on television through her roles in popular shows such as “How much is the show worth” and “La Alegría del País”, where she showcased her talent as an antagonist and a tough-to-convince character. She also made her mark in films, receiving critical acclaim for her performances. In 2018, Arias won the Iris Award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her role in “Colao”, directed by Frank Perozo.

Some of her notable works in the local film industry include “Dirty Work”, “The Projectionist”, “The Ghost of My Girlfriend”, “What a Lion”, “Miriam Lies”, and “The Worst Comedian”. Her most recent films, “The Wonder” and “The Year of the Tiger”, have been well-received by audiences. Additionally, she can be seen in theaters in the comedy “Bad Parents”.

Arias, born on August 25, 1951, would have celebrated her 72nd birthday in just four days. Her legacy as a talented and versatile actress will continue to live on in the hearts of her fans and colleagues.

