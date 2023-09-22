Actor Angus Cloud Dies from Accidental Overdose: A Tragic Loss to the Entertainment Industry

OAKLAND, California – Actor Angus Cloud died in July from an accidental overdose, the Northern California coroner’s office has revealed. The cause of death was “acute intoxication” resulting from the combined effects of multiple substances, including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines. The Alameda County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the overdose was accidental.

Cloud, known for his role as drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in the HBO series “Euphoria,” was pronounced dead at his parents’ home in Oakland on July 31. He was only 25 years old.

In a statement released by his family, it was disclosed that Cloud had been struggling with his father’s death. The family expressed their grief and shared that the only comfort they have is knowing that Angus is now reunited with his beloved father, who was his best friend. They also emphasized that Angus had been open about his battle with mental health and hoped that his passing serves as a reminder that others should not fight alone or in silence.

Cloud’s co-stars in “Euphoria,” Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, paid tribute to him on social media. They expressed their sorrow over the loss of their co-star and shared their admiration for his talent.

The tragic news of Cloud’s death has left fans and the entertainment industry in shock. His portrayal of Fezco in “Euphoria” had earned him significant praise and recognition.

The passing of Angus Cloud serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of substance abuse and the importance of offering support to those struggling with mental health.