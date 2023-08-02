Actor Marc Gilpin, Youngest Son in “Jaws 2,” Dies at 56

Actor Marc Gilpin, known for his role as the youngest son of police chief Martin Brody in “Jaws 2,” passed away at the age of 56. The news of Gilpin’s death was reported by “The Hollywood Reporter.” The actor had been battling glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, for an extended period of time, according to his older sister, Peri Gilpin, who is also an actress well-known for her role as “Roz Doyle” in the sitcom Frasier.

Marc Gilpin rose to fame in 1978 after successfully auditioning at the age of 11 for the part of Sean Brody in the sequel to Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster film “Jaws.” This marked his entry into the world of entertainment, leading to guest appearances on popular TV shows like “CHiPs” alongside his younger sister, APIrl, and “Fantasy Island.” He also featured in telefilms such as “The Legend of the Lone Ranger” and “Earthbound.”

In 1985, Gilpin had another major opportunity when he joined the cast of the television movie “Surviving.” He acted alongside renowned veterans like Ellen Burstyn, Marsha Mason, Len Cariou, and Paul Sorvino, as well as rising stars River Phoenix, Molly Ringwald, and Heather O’Rourke. His performance in “Surviving” earned him favorable reviews, catching the attention of Agent Jerry Silverhardt.

Silverhardt discovered Gilpin while visiting Peri in Williamstown, Massachusetts and was keen on hiring him. However, Gilpin agreed to join only if his sister was also given a role. Peri subsequently gained fame for her work on the NBC sitcom Frasier, where she portrayed the producer of the radio show hosted by Frasier Crane (played by Kelsey Grammer).

Born in Austin, Texas, Gilpin began his showbiz journey at the age of four with an advertisement for Exxon. In 1977, he landed a role on the NBC series “Thunder” and starred in his first TV movie the following year. However, after making occasional appearances in various series and the film “She’s Out of Control,” Gilpin decided to quit acting in 1989 and pursued a career as a software engineer. He went on to establish his own company and secured multiple patents.

Gilpin’s family has faced their fair share of tragedy as well. His sister April passed away in July 2017 at the age of 48, and another sister, Patti, sadly died in 2020 at the age of 57. Alongside his wife of 24 years, Kaki, Marc Gilpin is survived by his children Spencer, 18, and Presley, 16.

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of Marc Gilpin, who will be remembered for his impactful role in “Jaws 2” and his contributions to the world of television and film.

